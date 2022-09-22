Cambodia court upholds former Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence

A war crimes tribunal in Cambodia has delivered its final verdict, upholding the life sentence against former Khmer Rouge leader Khieu Samphan. The 91-year-old was found guilty of genocide committed during the rule of dictator Pol Pot in the 1970s. Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy weighs in on this sentencing. #Cambodia #KhieuSamphan #KhmerRouge