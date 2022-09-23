Italian Elections 2022: Rise of the far right?

Two months after Mario Draghi's resignation as Prime Minister of Italy, the country will vote this Sunday for a new government. Early polls predict victory for the right-wing coalition led by Brothers of Italy party. A win would mark two historic firsts for Italy: Its first far-right leader since World War Two, and the country’s first female prime minister in Giorgia Meloni. So, what will this mean for Italy? Guests: Ylenja Lucaselli Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies at Fratelli D’Italia Lorenzo Codogno Visiting Professor at London School of Economics Marta Grande Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies at Civic Engagement