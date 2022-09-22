Who is supporting Tunisian President Kais Saied?

Tunisian President Kais Saied has been steadily concentrating official powers and cracking down on opposition forces. Critics say this shows the country is sliding towards one-man rule. Yasmine Akrimi, a North Africa analyst at the Brussels International Center, looks at how the president has managed to maintain pockets of support. #RachedGhannouchi #KaisSaied #Tunisia