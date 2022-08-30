BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Crypto exchange founder wanted by Türkiye arrested in Albania
Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant for Faruk Fatih Ozer after he fled with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets last year.
Crypto exchange founder wanted by Türkiye arrested in Albania
Since 2021, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex. / AA
August 30, 2022

Albania has arrested the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Türkiye and left users’ funds irretrievable, the Turkish Interior Ministry has said. 

Albania's Internal Affairs Minister Bledar Cuci informed his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu that the fugitive, Ozer, was caught in Vlore and his identity was confirmed by biometric results, according to a Turkish Interior Ministry statement on Tuesday.

His extradition proceedings have been initiated by the Turkish police’s Interpol department, the statement said. 

Faruk Fatih Ozer, 27, who is sought on charges of fraud and founding a criminal organisation, was arrested in Vlore city. Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant after he fled with a reported $2 billion (£1.4 billion) in investors' assets last year. 

A red notice was issued for Ozer on April 23, 2021 by Interpol.

Since last year, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex.

Also, a large number of digital materials and documents were seized during operations.

READ MORE: Turkey arrests dozens in Thodex crypto exchange fraud

READ MORE: Turkey launches probe into cryptocurrency platform Thodex

Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us