WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are the protests in Iran about more than women’s rights?
At least nine people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old woman died after being detained by the so-called morality police for not following the country’s strict hijab rules. But as Azadeh Pourzand from the University of London explains, this protest has set itself apart from other upheavals. The people filling the street this time are not activists or dissidents, but average Iranians and in particular women who have grievances against the government. #Iran #protests #MahsaAmini
Are the protests in Iran about more than women’s rights?
September 22, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us