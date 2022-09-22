What will bring peace to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region?

Conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region is intensifying, and the UN says civilians should brace for more atrocities. We get a response from Adem Mohammed Mahmud, Ethiopia’s ambassador in Ankara and the former chief of staff of Ethiopia’s armed forces. Then, we’re joined by experts in criminology and civil rights to discuss how the UK created a covert programme to discredit 1960’s Black Panther leader Stokely Carmichael. Guests: Adem Mohammed Mahmud Ethiopian Ambassador to Türkiye -- Stefan Bradley Author of 'Upending the Ivory Tower' Rizwaan Sabir Assistant Professor in Criminology