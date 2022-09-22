September 22, 2022
Hundreds arrested during anti-mobilisation protests in Russia
More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia. They’re protesting against President Vladimir Putin's order to call up 300,000 reservists for the fighting in Ukraine, a police monitoring group has said. Natia Seskuria from the Royal United Services Institute weighs in on how Russians feel about the war in Ukraine. #RussiaProtests #Ukraine #Putin
