Queen's Funeral: Was your country invited?
The end of an era! The Queen's funeral was grand and flawless, watched by an estimated four billion people around the world, and one of the biggest gatherings of dignitaries in history. However, no event like this passes without a few diplomatic ups and downs. Nexus speaks to Andre Walker, a political commentator who says certain countries were not invited for practical matters. Dasha Chernyshova, a Moscow correspondent believes Putin's condolence message to the UK was sincere and that Russians respected the Queen. Andy Mok Senior Researcher at the Centre for China and Globalization says President Xi could not make the funeral due to other geopolitical priorities but China was represented despite some tensions. And Stockwell Day, the former leader of Canada's official opposition says Justin Trudeau made an error in judgment and was not fully representative of the sombre mood in Canada.
September 22, 2022
