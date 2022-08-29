WORLD
Several suspected migrants, asylum seekers found dead near beaches in Spain
Spain's Civil Guard says police found the bodies of seven migrants in three areas off the country's southeastern coast and officials are not ruling out finding more bodies in the coming hours and days.
The bodies were found off the coasts of Alicante and Murcia. / AA Archive
August 29, 2022

Spanish police have said they found the bodies of seven migrants and asylum seekers they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement on Monday.

Police believe the seven were of north African origin. An investigation was launched into whether they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

The Spanish coast guard rescued the sole migrant some 30 nautical miles off the Alicante coast.

The 21-year-old said he was traveling with a group of around 15 people when their motorless raft flipped over and the other migrants disappeared.

Following investigations, police discovered three bodies – a man, woman and child – on Sunday near the beaches of Pilar de Horadada in Alicante.

The same day, people alerted police to two bodies floating in waters off San Javier in Murcia, while two more bodies were discovered off the coasts of Alicante and Murcia on Monday.

Autopsies are being conducted to determine the cause of death and other details, according to the police.

Officials are not ruling out finding more bodies in the coming hours and days.

