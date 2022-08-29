WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan claim about US drone operations
The Taliban government on Sunday claimed that the airstrike that killed the leader of the Al Qaeda terrorist organisation, Ayman al Zawahiri, was carried out using Pakistani airspace.
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan claim about US drone operations
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad has noted with deep concern the allegation by Afghanistan’s acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace in a US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan. / Reuters
August 29, 2022

Pakistan has called “highly regrettable” a claim by the interim Afghanistan government that the US is using Pakistan’s airspace for drone operations.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry late on Sunday said Islamabad has noted with deep concern the allegation by Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace in a US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct," said the ministry.

On Sunday, Yaqoob claimed that the airstrike that killed the leader of the Al Qaeda terrorist organization, Ayman al Zawahiri, was carried out using Pakistani airspace.

The ministry added that it reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

READ MORE:Taliban government accuses Pakistan of providing airspace for US drones

“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” it said.

US drone strike 

Last month, a US drone strike killed al Zawahiri in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. 

The Taliban condemned the attack and announced that they were unaware of al Zawahiri's presence in Afghanistan and that US President Joe Biden's "allegation" was being investigated. 

The Taliban and the US accused each other of violating the Doha Agreement.

READ MORE:Western model for Afghanistan was wrong - former US top general

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us