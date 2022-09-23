Bermuda braces for storm, 12 hours of 90kph winds expected

Bermuda is the latest island nation bracing for Hurricane Fiona, which is only getting stronger as it moves north in the Atlantic. Bermuda has opened up shelters and shut schools ahead of expected landfall on Friday. And now large parts of Canada's east coast are preparing for what is being called a historic storm. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.