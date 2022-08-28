WORLD
2 MIN READ
Keep dancing: Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish leader's defence
A recently leaked video showed Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and having fun with a group of friends and celebrities.
Keep dancing: Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish leader's defence
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish PM Sanna Marin's defence by posting a photo of herself on social media, dancing in a club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state.
August 28, 2022

"Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has tweeted, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose partying has drawn global attention.

Clinton's post on Sunday included a photo of herself, dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state. It concluded with the words "Keep dancing, @marinsanna."

Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji.

A recently leaked video showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

Critics said it showed inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others –– now including Clinton –– have defended the 36-year-old politician's right to enjoy a private event with friends.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Sweden, Finland discuss fight against terrorism in key meeting

Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times.

"I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work."

But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July.

Marin apologised.

Clinton, who is 74, headed the State Department from 2009 to 2013 under then-US president Barack Obama.

In 2016, she was the Democratic candidate for US president. Though heavily favoured, she lost to real estate magnate Donald Trump in a stunning upset.

READ MORE:Finland picks youngest ever prime minister

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us