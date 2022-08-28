WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Navy warships pass through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi trip
Washington said the transit "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."
US Navy warships pass through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi trip
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in years this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
August 28, 2022

Two US warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.

In a statement on Sunday, the US Navy said the transit "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the US 7th Fleet said. 

The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in years this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

China has sent many warships sailing in the Taiwan Strait and waters surrounding Taiwan since Pelosi's visit, as well as sending warplanes and firing long-range missiles. 

It views the island as part of its national territory and opposes any visits by foreign governments as recognizing Taiwan as its own state.

Washington diplomatically recognises Beijing, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island's right to decide its future.

The US regularly sends its ships through the Taiwan Strait as part of what it calls freedom of navigation manoeuvres.

The 160-kilometre-wide strait divides Taiwan from China.

READ MORE: US, China and the Taiwan theatre: Will there be a winner?

Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us