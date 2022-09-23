US Lifts Decades-Long Arms Embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration

The US lifts a decades-long arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration. It was a decision that Türkiye warns could have severe consequences for the ethnically divided island of Cyprus. The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar said lifting the embargo would embolden their rival government in the south. Founded in 1983, the TRNC has governed the northern part of the island and has engaged in multiple rounds of peace talks with their neighbours to the south. But the last round stalled back in 2017. We take a look at whether this will lead to an arms race on the divided island. Guests: Ahmet Sozen Eastern Mediterranean University Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah