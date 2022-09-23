September 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US president voices support for expanding Security Council
US President Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind calls to expand the number of members on the UN Security Council, something Türkiye has long advocated for. Simon Mabon from Lancaster University explains how the veto power reserved only for the council’s five permanent members has prevented the body from fulfilling its broader commitment to achieving peace. #UNSC #Biden #Russia
US president voices support for expanding Security Council
Explore