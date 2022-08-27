TÜRKİYE
Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on return of Lachin city
President Erdogan hails Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev's efforts for "a just and sustainable solution aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus".
Azerbaijani has announced that the country’s army has been stationed in Lachin, and that villages of Zabukh and Sus have been “taken under control”. / AA Archive
August 27, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the return of the city of Lachin, and two villages to Baku.

Erdogan expressed his appreciation for Aliyev’s efforts for "a just and sustainable solution aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus" over the phone on Saturday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's support for "brotherly Azerbaijan in every situation," and said he wished the normalisation processes between Türkiye and Armenia and Azerbaijan and Armenia to progress with the sides supporting each other.

Erdogan and Aliyev also discussed Türkiye and Azerbaijan relations and regional developments during the phone conversation.

On Friday, Azerbaijani President  Aliyev announced that the country’s army has been stationed in Lachin, and that villages of Zabukh and Sus were “taken under control”.

