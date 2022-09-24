Africa Matters: UN Security Council Reform

African leaders take the podium at this year's UN General Assembly to demand greater representation as they push for a seat on the Security Council. Emeritus professor at the University of Manchester, Mukesh Kapila tells us that to instigate change, African leaders need to look outward and offer solutions to global problems. We then go to Somalia to hear from mothers who rely on malnutrition centres to keep their children from starving. And we'll tell you what's prompted a new slang term in Nigeria for people fleeing Africa's largest economy to seek a better life abroad. #africamatters #unsecuritycouncil