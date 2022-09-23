September 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin has called up reservists – how will it work?
Recently, Ukraine’s counter-offensive gathered momentum and its forces retook swathes of land that had been under Russian control for months. Seen as a major setback for the Kremlin’s ‘special military operation,’ Russian President Putin reacted by announcing a partial mobilisation. So, what exactly is partial mobilisation? #Russia #PartialMobilisation #UkraineConflict
Putin has called up reservists – how will it work?
Explore