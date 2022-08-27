WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia recalls envoy from Morocco amid Western Sahara row
The move came one day after Morocco summoned its ambassador from Tunisia, protesting a meeting between the head of the Polisario Front and the Tunisian president.
Tunisia recalls envoy from Morocco amid Western Sahara row
Tunisia said it "maintained its neutrality on the Western Sahara issue". / Reuters
August 27, 2022

Tunisia has summoned its ambassador from Morocco amid a dispute over a visit to the North African nation by the head of the Polisario Front that is seeking the independence of Western Sahara.

The move on Saturday came one day after Morocco recalled its envoy from Tunisia in protest of a meeting between President Kais Saied and Brahim Ghali ahead of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) summit, due to open today.

Morocco termed Ghali’s invitation as “a serious and unprecedented act, which deeply offends the feelings of the Moroccan people and its forces."

Rabat said it will not attend the two-day summit in response to the Tunisian move.

Responding to the Moroccan statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said it was “surprised” by the Moroccan reaction.

READ MORE: Morocco king calls for ties reset with 'brotherly' Algeria

'Maintaining brotherly relations'

“Tunisia has maintained its neutrality on the Western Sahara issue…This stance remains unchanged until the parties reach a peaceful solution acceptable to all,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Tunisia “is keen on maintaining the cordial, brotherly and distinguished relations with the Moroccan people.”

Western Sahara is an area along Africa’s Atlantic coast that has a population of about 600,000 residents, according to UN estimates. It was colonised by Spain in the 19th century and annexed in 1975 by Morocco.

Rabat insists on its right to the Western Sahara region, but has proposed a self-rule system under Moroccan sovereignty.

The pro-independence Polisario Front, for its part, demands that a popular referendum be held in Western Sahara to decide the region’s political fate -- a proposal backed by Algeria.

READ MORE: US backs Morocco's plan to grant autonomy to rebellious Western Sahara

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us