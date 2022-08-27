WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia enlists former US basketball star on Indigenous reform
Australia is seeking a referendum on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.
Australia enlists former US basketball star on Indigenous reform
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said that O'Neal had requested to be involved and described the mission for change as "a noble task." / Reuters
August 27, 2022

Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said said, standing alongside NBA Hall of famer.

Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

Details on the so-called Indigenous voice to parliament will follow the national referendum on the question, which the government wants to hold in the parliament’s current term.

"I'm here in your country, whatever you need from me you just let me know," O'Neal told Albanese during a news conference in Sydney, before leaving without taking questions.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney told the news conference that O'Neal had requested to be involved and described the mission for change as "a noble task."

READ MORE: Thousands march for aboriginal rights as Australia marks national day

Working for social justice

Albanese said O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, had a track record in the United States of working for social justice and "lifting people up who are marginalised."

"We want to build the broadest possible support and we want to engage with people who can connect with young people in particular but with all sections of society," Albanese said.

"Shaq has that record of ... bringing people together of different backgrounds which is consistent with our approach."

O'Neal had agreed to do some videos on the issue, the prime minister said.

Labor committed to proposing a referendum while campaigning for the general election in May, when it ended almost a decade of rule by conservative Liberal-National coalition governments.

Australia’s Indigenous people have toiled for generations to win recognition for injustices since European colonisation in the 1700s. The constitution, which came into effect in 1901, does not refer to the country’s Indigenous people.

READ MORE:'Grave robber': Australia to remove statue of former Tasmanian politician

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us