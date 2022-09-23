Controversial vote begins in Russian-held parts of Ukraine

Friday is the first of a five day voting process in similar referendums being held in Russian-occupied territories, covering almost 15 percent of Ukrainian territory. The regions are all on the frontlines of the conflict - Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhia in the south. The results are said to be a foregone conclusion. Sarah Balter reportsç