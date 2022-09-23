Power outages take toll on South Africa's economy

South Africa is in the throes of an energy crisis. Citizens are facing daily power outages that last upwards of six hours. And when the lights are on, utility bills are skyrocketing. The lack of electricity is forcing industries to cut output and jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped the United Nations General Assembly to hold a series of emergency meetings, to resolve the crisis. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more on this, we spoke to Agnes Gitau. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm where she provides political and economic risks intelligence for businesses operating in Sub Sahara Africa. #SouthAfrica #PowerCuts #ElectricityPrices