BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Australian firm transforms old farms into lush forests
Australia cuts down its trees and flattens its forests faster than any other rich nation in the world. According to the environmentalist group the Worldwide Fund for Nature, some 430,000 square kilometers of the country's forests have been destroyed since 2004. That's had a severe impact on its unique biodiversity, and contributes to global heating. As Paolo Montecillo reports, efforts to reverse that trend are gaining momentum. #Australia #Forest #Environment
Australian firm transforms old farms into lush forests
September 23, 2022
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us