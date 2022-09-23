Ethereum completed long-awaited Merge upgrade

Ethereum has finally completed its highly-anticipated major software upgrade as it looks to address environmental concerns. According to the Ethereum Foundation, the merge will help its network to consume 99-point-95 percent less energy compared with the older proof of work principles. Alex de Vries is a financial economist, and he says the upgrade could draw in more environmental-focused investors to the world's second largest cryptocurrency.