Does the Israeli PM have the public support needed to negotiate a two-state solution?
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has called for a two-state solution to decades of conflict with Palestine. He's the first Israeli leader in years to mention that possibility at the United Nations General Assembly. But political analyst Akiva Eldar says Prime Minister Lapid does not have the public or political support to start negotiating for a two-state solution. #Israel #Palestine #YairLapid
September 23, 2022
