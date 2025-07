Occupied Ukraine regions vote on joining Russia

Voting has begun in four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine on whether to join Russia. It's held in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which cover 15 percent of Ukraine's territory. But Kiev and the West call it a gross violation of international law that would only escalate the war. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Kiev.