WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angola's incumbent president secures strong lead in early poll results
With 33 percent of ballots counted, preliminary results show that the ruling MPLA has grabbed 60.65 percent of the vote, with the main opposition UNITA at 33.85 percent.
Angola's incumbent president secures strong lead in early poll results
UNITA's deputy leader Abel Chivukuvuku says the party's own tally showed it was ahead, saying: "We are confident, calm and tranquil". / Reuters
August 25, 2022

Early results from Angola's most tightly contested vote in its democratic history have shown a wide margin for President Joao Lourenco, but the opposition is also claiming a lead.

Ballot counting began after polls closed on Wednesday in the oil-rich nation, where multi-party polls were only introduced in 1992.

Preliminary results published overnight by Angola's electoral commission gave the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) 60.65 percent of the vote with 33 percent of ballots counted.

The main opposition the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) led by charismatic leader Adalberto Costa Junior was at 33.85 percent.

The MPLA has ruled Angola for nearly 50 years after the country gained independence from Portugal.

Struggling economy

Lourenco, a Soviet-educated former general who had promised a new era for the southern African nation when he succeeded veteran leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos five years ago, has trumpeted a list of achievements.

He is credited with making far-reaching reforms, including boosting financial transparency and efficiency in parastatal organisations, fighting sweeping nepotism and corruption, and promoting business-friendly policies to lure foreign investors.

But UNITA's deputy leader Abel Chivukuvuku said the party's own tally showed it was ahead.

"Our poll counting centres ... give us clear provisional indication of a winning trend for UNITA in all provinces of the country," he told a live streamed night conference. "We are confident, calm and tranquil".

The MPLA traditionally wields a grip over the electoral process and state media and opposition and civic groups have raised fears of voter tampering.

Results in past elections have been contested, in a process that can take several weeks.

The election has been overshadowed by Angola's many woes - a struggling economy, inflation, poverty and drought, compounded by the death of a former strongman president.

More than 14 million people were registered to vote.

READ MORE: Oil-rich Angola starts voting in tight race

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us