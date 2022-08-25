The US has recently reiterated that it disagrees with Athens on the extent of Greek airspace, a Greek daily reported.

Citing a report prepared by the US State Department and submitted to Congress, the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted on Wednesday that the US does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country’s airspace.

The report said Greece claims an airspace that extends up to 10 nautical miles and a territorial sea of up to six nautical miles.

"Under international law, a country’s airspace coincides with its territorial sea. The US thus recognises an airspace up to 6 nautical miles consistent with territorial sea. Greece and the US do not share a view on the extent of Greece’s airspace," it said.

The report also noted that "Greece and its neighbours have not agreed on boundary delimitation in those areas where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap."

According to the report, the lack of such delimitation means there is no clarity on the extent of Greece’s territorial sea and corresponding airspace in these areas

As such, it noted, Greek claims that Turkish aircraft violate its airspace are not feasible.

The report added that the US encourages Greece and Türkiye "to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law."

READ MORE: Türkiye: Greece's 'unfortunate' attempt against F-16 deal is 'abnormal'

New harassment

Meanwhile, Turkish planes taking part in a NATO mission over the Aegean Sea were harassed by Greek F-16 jets, Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the two Turkish F-16s were harassed on Wednesday.

As soon as the Greek jets locked their radar on the Turkish warplanes, the Turkish side responded with full force.

This is the second time this week that Greek jets locked their radar on Turkish planes on NATO missions.

On Tuesday, a similar incident took place over the Eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission

READ MORE:Türkiye 'reciprocates' to Greek airspace breach