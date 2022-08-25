WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Greece disagree on extent of Greek airspace
According to a new report by the US State Department, Washington does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country’s airspace.
US, Greece disagree on extent of Greek airspace
The US encourages Greece and Türkiye “to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law”, according to Greek media report. / AA
August 25, 2022

The US has recently reiterated that it disagrees with Athens on the extent of Greek airspace, a Greek daily reported.

Citing a report prepared by the US State Department and submitted to Congress, the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted on Wednesday that the US does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country’s airspace.

The report said Greece claims an airspace that extends up to 10 nautical miles and a territorial sea of up to six nautical miles.

"Under international law, a country’s airspace coincides with its territorial sea. The US thus recognises an airspace up to 6 nautical miles consistent with territorial sea. Greece and the US do not share a view on the extent of Greece’s airspace," it said.

The report also noted that "Greece and its neighbours have not agreed on boundary delimitation in those areas where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap."

According to the report, the lack of such delimitation means there is no clarity on the extent of Greece’s territorial sea and corresponding airspace in these areas

As such, it noted, Greek claims that Turkish aircraft violate its airspace are not feasible.

The report added that the US encourages Greece and Türkiye "to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law."

READ MORE: Türkiye: Greece's 'unfortunate' attempt against F-16 deal is 'abnormal'

New harassment 

Meanwhile, Turkish planes taking part in a NATO mission over the Aegean Sea were harassed by Greek F-16 jets, Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the two Turkish F-16s were harassed on Wednesday.

As soon as the Greek jets locked their radar on the Turkish warplanes, the Turkish side responded with full force.

This is the second time this week that Greek jets locked their radar on Turkish planes on NATO missions.

On Tuesday, a similar incident took place over the Eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission

READ MORE:Türkiye 'reciprocates' to Greek airspace breach

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us