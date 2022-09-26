September 26, 2022
Impact of referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine
Voting is under way in four regions of Ukraine occupied by Moscow-backed forces to decide whether they will officially join Russia. Kakhaber Kemoklidze is the former head of both Georgia’s National Security Council and its government administration. He talks to TRT World about the potential impact of these controversial referendums. #UkraineReferendum #Ukraine #Russia
