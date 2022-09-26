Japan ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed

The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is causing problems for the government in Tokyo. Abe's alleged assassin says his motive for killing the longtime leader was a grudge against the religious group known as the Unification Church. Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka explains the controversial church's deep roots among Japan's political class, particularly the ruling Liberal Democrat Party.