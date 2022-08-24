A Turkish couple living in Germany has expressed serious concerns after their baby was taken from them by the state and given to a same-sex foster couple.

The couple, residing in the western city of Duisburg, say their baby was taken from them on May 30 on the grounds that the 10-month-old had developmental disabilities and the mother had psychological illness. The baby was given to a same-sex foster couple living near Cologne.

Mustafa Yolal and Aygul Kucukbiyik say they have faced discrimination and pressure from the state and wanted support.

Stating that they wanted their child to be raised by a family in line with their culture and faith – Turkish and Muslim – they say that they filed an appeal at the Jugendamt, the Youth Office, but were turned away.

The mother said that it was "out of the question" that she would harm her baby due to psychological reasons.

“The child can go to church with them, but his mother isn't allowed to speak with her child in Turkish or call him 'son,'" Yolal said. "There is a ban on me seeing the baby. The mother can see [the baby] once a month. I'll be able to see [him] once I establish paternity," he continued, underlining that they were not the only family facing such a situation in Germany.

"We want to share with the public how youth agencies take the children of foreigners from their families under false pretenses and using pressure."

Response from Ankara

The Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services released a statement explaining that the Family Attaché had been following the situation since its start.

"We have suggested two volunteer Turkish foster families for the baby who was taken from his family. We hope that the process will result in a positive outcome regarding our request," the statement said.

The statement also underlined the importance of the right of Turkish citizens living abroad to live in accordance with their culture and moral values.

The couple said that they also have been receiving support from officials at the Turkish Consulate.

'Ambiguous' policies

For years, the Turkish diaspora in Germany have been protesting what they call ambiguous and unfair adoption policies of the German Youth Office.

They allege that children from immigrant backgrounds are targeted by the state and argue that children are being assimilated by being removed from their own culture through the fostering or adoption system.

In 2015, the Ministry of Family and Social Services (then called the Ministry of Family and Social Policy) established the office of the Family Attaché. The ministry also prepared tolaunch an initiative to familiarise and encourage Turkish families living abroad to foster children.

The Family Attaché's role is to give both support and legal assistance to Turkish citizens navigating German public institutions and organisations, particularly in the areas of family law, adoption, foster care, social assistance, disability support, elderly support, women's participation in social life, and domestic violence.