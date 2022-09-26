September 26, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan's ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed
The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is slowly becoming a headache for the government. The alleged assassin says the motive for the killing was a grudge against the country's fourth largest religious group, known as the Unification Church. Now it's been revealed that not only Abe, but a number of members in his Liberal Democrat Party had close ties to the church and even received funds for election campaigns. So who are they?
Japan's ruling party faces battle as ties with religious group revealed
Explore