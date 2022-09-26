More than 2,000 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia

More than 2,000 people have been detained across Russia since President Putin announced a partial military mobilisation. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses whether theses protests at home will force the Kremlin to rethink its strategy in order to protect domestic support for its fighting in Ukraine. #RussiaMobilisation #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar