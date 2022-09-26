September 26, 2022
Should the Japanese public be suspicious of the ruling party’s links to the Unification Church?
The religious group known as the Unification Church has reportedly been tied to Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party for half a century. Bill Emmott from the University of Tokyo discusses whether the public should be wary of the controversial religious group’s political connections. #Japan #ShinzoAbe #Moonies
