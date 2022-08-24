Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Zelenskyy: Death toll climbs from Russia rail attack

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine has risen to 22, up from the initial estimate of 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address.

"As of this moment, there are 22 dead, including five people who burned in a car. A youth died, he was 11 years old, a Russian rocket destroyed his house," he said in his daily address, revising an earlier toll.

The lethal attack took place in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region which reportedly wounded about 50 people.

Russia, IAEA discuss Ukraine nuclear plant in Istanbul meeting

The head of Russia's state nuclear energy agency has held a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief in Istanbul to discuss an expected inspection of a Moscow-controlled atomic plant in Ukraine.

Head of the UN agency Rafael Grossi and Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev "discussed in detail all the issues relating to the planned IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant", Rosatom said.

"The Russian side shares the intention... to organise such a mission in the near future, as soon as the military situation on the ground allows it," it added.

Six-month mark of Ukraine conflict a 'tragic milestone' - UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the six-month anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict a "sad and tragic milestone."

Guterres made the comments during a special meeting of the UN Security Council in New York to mark the anniversary of the start of Russia's attacks on its neighbour on February 24.

The UN chief described the six months of conflict as "devastating." Referring to its impact on food and fuel prices, he said "the consequences of this senseless war are being felt far beyond Ukraine."

WHO: Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine healthcare

There have been 473 verified attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine six months ago, which have killed nearly 100 people, the WHO has said.

As well as the 98 people known to have been killed in verified attacks on healthcare, at least 134 others were wounded, the WHO's figures showed.

Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities. Dozens of attacks struck transport, including ambulances, while warehouses, supplies, personnel and patients were also damaged.

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city has been arrested on charges of discrediting the country's military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Police arrested Yevgeny Roizman, 59 who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg in 2013-2018, following searches at his apartment and office.

Roizman told reporters he was charged under a new law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Ukraine bans Independence Day celebrations fearing Russian attacks

Ukraine has banned public events celebrating the country's 31st Independence Day fearing renewed Russian attacks.

Large gatherings are prohibited in Kiev from August 22 to 25, the city administration said.

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on Telegram: “The threat of massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine with S-300 missiles is obvious. Considering the arrival of several trains [from Russia] before August 20, it is clear that the Russians are preparing to attack Ukraine on August 24."

Norway, Britain team up to donate micro-drones to Ukraine

Norway has announced that the UK will purchase Norwegian-made Black Hornet micro-drones to help Ukraine fight Russia, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The micro-drones are estimated at $9.1 million (90 million Norwegian kroner), it said.

Norway has contributed $41 million (400 million kroner) through a UK-led fund for the package that will ensure training of the Ukrainian military and the purchase of the Black Hornet systems with spare parts and transport, according to the statement.

Russia, Ukraine spar at UN over nuclear plant dangers

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over who was endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as the United Nations urged both sides to insulate the Ukrainian facility from the ongoing conflict.

Russia called the meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the dangers that close shelling and a military presence posed to the power plant in southern Ukraine, amid fears that a damaged reactor could leak radiation across the region.

Russian troops have controlled the plant for weeks and allegedly have placed arms and war supplies there, something that Moscow denies.

US to give Ukraine $3 billion in military aid for years ahead

The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, US officials said.

The officials told The Associated Press that the package will fund contracts for as many as three types of drones and other weapons, ammunition and equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

The total of the aid package — it is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — could change, but not likely by much.

