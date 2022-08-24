BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Can Twitter's toxic content and bots team rebrand fix major flaws?
Current and ex-employees don't think new memo to combine teams goes far enough after former executive Zatko accused Twitter of poor cyber defences and negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts.
Can Twitter's toxic content and bots team rebrand fix major flaws?
Creation of Health Products and Services team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts. / AP
August 24, 2022

Twitter has responded with an internal reshuffle after a whistleblower accused it of misleading regulators about lax cybersecurity defences and negligence over bots and disinformation accounts.

Twitter will combine teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by the Reuters news agency. 

It will merge its health experience team, which works on reducing misinformation and harmful content, with the service team, which is responsible for reviewing profiles that users report and taking down spam accounts. 

But employees complain that a loss of high-profile executives and understaffed teams cannot solve such complex and extended problems. 

The new group will be called "Health Products and Services (HPS)," according to the email to employees.

Ella Irwin, vice president of product for health and Twitter service, who joined the company in June, will lead the HPS team.

"We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos," Irwin wrote in the email to staff, adding the team will "ruthlessly prioritise" its projects.

The creation of the HPS team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts. 

A former security chief and well-regarded hacker, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has accused the company of misleading federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts.

Twitter is battling Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, in court as the world's richest man attempts to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the company, accusing it of withholding information on how it calculates spam accounts.

READ MORE:Ex-security chief: Twitter concealed major flaws, underestimated bots

'Changes don't take staff departures into account'

The move also comes as high-ranking executives, including Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, who oversaw consumer products and revenue, have departed the company in recent months amid the chaos with Musk.

Teams responsible for reducing harmful or toxic content have been hit hard by staff departures recently, according to two employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At least one current employee said the reorganisation did not appear to have a significant impact on their work.

A former employee who worked on security at Twitter said he was not optimistic the reshuffling would lead to improvements, because the roots of the company's problems with spam accounts have historically run deeper than one team can manage on its own. He declined to be named for fear of prejudicing future employment opportunities.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Zatko's allegations were aimed at capturing attention and inflicting harm on the company, and it has said it stands by its disclosures on spam and bot accounts.

READ MORE:Desperate to exit $44B Twitter deal, Musk subpoenas Dorsey for records

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us