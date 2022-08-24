Turkish planes carrying out NATO missions over the Eastern Mediterranean were harassed by Greek F-16s on Tuesday, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said.

The harassment by Greece is an attempt to target NATO activities, Anadolu Agency said citing sources, who said Athens does not hesitate to risk even NATO missions in order to harass Türkiye.

Just after Greece put its radar lock on Turkish warplanes, the necessary response was reportedly given.

The issue was also conveyed to NATO authorities and the Greek military attache was summoned to the Defence Ministry, sources added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also made diplomatic initiatives with relevant parties regarding the issue.

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Stressing that such harassment is incompatible with a NATO ally, the sources added that Greece is seeking to raise tensions in the region.

