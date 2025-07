More than a dozen killed in school shooting in Izhevsk

A gunman has killed 15 people, including 11 children, at a school in central Russia before turning the gun on himself. Investigators have confirmed the gunman - who was wearing a swastika on his t-shirt, was a former pupil of the school in the city of Izhevsk. No details about his motives have been released. Sarah Morice has this report.