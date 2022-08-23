TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Airport ranked world's fifth busiest in August
Istanbul Airport rose from 14th to the fifth spot in the 'Busiest Airports in the World' report issued by Official Airline Guides.
Istanbul Airport was ranked as the busiest airport in Europe. / AA
August 23, 2022

Istanbul Airport has been ranked among the 10 busiest airports in the world in August, rising from 14th to fifth spot in a report by Official Airline Guides (OAG), the world's leading aviation data and analysis provider.

Istanbul Airport operator IGA said on Monday that the report, Busiest Airports in the World, showed the busiest airport in the world remained Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the US.

It was followed by Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the US.

While Tokyo International Airport in Japan ranked fourth, Istanbul Airport ranked fifth on the list.

Heathrow Airport in the UK ranked eighth, Los Angeles International Airport ninth, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France came in 10th place.

READ MORE: Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year

SOURCE:AA
