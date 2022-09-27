September 27, 2022
Azerbaijan and Armenia mark two-year anniversary of war
Tuesday marks the anniversary of the start of the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. By the end, Baku had taken back areas internationally recognised as its own, which it had lost more than 20 years ago. But despite a ceasefire deal, problems between the two countries have not been resolved. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
