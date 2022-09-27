September 27, 2022
DART spacecraft hits asteroid in major test for planetary defence system
It's been a historic day for NASA and for the whole planet. The US space agency has intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid for what is being described as the first test of a planetary defence system. Astrophysicist and science communicator Sara Webb unpacks the significance of the DART mission. #asteroid #space #dartspacecraft
