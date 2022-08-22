TÜRKİYE
Palestinian President Abbas arrives in Türkiye at invitation of Erdogan
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara for talks on bilateral relations and other current regional and international issues.
Abbas is in Türkiye for a three-day official visit, the state news agency Wafa reported earlier on Monday. / AA
August 22, 2022

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has landed in Ankara for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The plane that brought Abbas and his accompanying delegation to Ankara landed at Esenboga Airport at 1230 GMT (3:30pm local time) on Monday.

Abbas was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Governor of Ankara Murat Soylu, municipal officials and Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Faed Mustafa.

According to a statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the official meetings will be held on Tuesday.

During the meetings, views will be exchanged on Türkiye-Palestine relations, the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other current regional and international issues, the statement said.

Steps that can be taken to further develop co-operation between Türkiye and the friendly and brotherly Palestinian State will be discussed, it added.

Abbas' visit to Türkiye will last until August 24.

