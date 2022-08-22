WORLD
3 MIN READ
Record two-thirds of Germans think Chancellor Scholz is doing his job badly
Around 65 percent of Germans are unhappy with the work of Germany's three-way coalition government as a whole, compared with 43 percent in March.
Only 25 percent of Germans believe Scholz is doing his job well, down from 46 percent in March.
August 22, 2022

Around two-thirds of Germans are unhappy with the work of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fractious coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since taking office in December, according to a survey.

Only 25 percent of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46 percent in March, according to the poll, published on Sunday by Insa for the "Bild am Sonntag" weekly newspaper.

By contrast 62 percent of Germans think Scholz – who was deputy chancellor under veteran conservative leader Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition – is doing his job badly, a record number, compared to just 39 percent in March.

Since taking power, Scholz has had to deal with the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, soaring inflation and now drought – all pushing Europe's largest economy to the brink of a recession. 

Critics have accused him of not showing sufficient leadership.

Party support low

Support for his Social Democratic Party (SPD) stood at just 19 percent, the Insa survey showed, well behind the opposition conservatives and junior coalition partners the Greens, and below the 25.7 percent the SPD took in the federal election last year.

Around 65 percent of Germans are unhappy with the work of Germany's three-way coalition government as a whole, compared with 43 percent in March.

The poll comes after a particularly tough week for Scholz.

On Friday opposition lawmakers in Hamburg accused him of obfuscating the truth at a hearing into a major tax evasion scam that took place during his tenure as mayor of the northern port city – charges he denies, instead protesting memory lapses.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
