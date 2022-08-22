At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said.

"Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, on Monday.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

Heavy rains have destroyed thousands of homes and damaged agricultural land in central Afghanistan.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year.

In June, a drought and a massive earthquake killed over 1,000 people.

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

"We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media.

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months.

But, these agencies have now warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

