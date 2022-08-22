WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from rain-triggered floods in central Afghanistan rises
Official figures put the number of deaths in two days at 20 but unofficial reports put the toll much higher.
Death toll from rain-triggered floods in central Afghanistan rises
The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June. / AP
August 22, 2022

At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said.

"Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, on Monday.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher. 

Heavy rains have destroyed thousands of homes and damaged agricultural land in central Afghanistan. 

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year.

In June, a drought and a massive earthquake killed over 1,000 people. 

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance. 

READ MORE:Rain-triggered floods, landslides kill dozens in India

"We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media. 

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months.

But, these agencies have now warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

READ MORE:Several dead, missing after flash floods in northwest China

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us