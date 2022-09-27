September 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Danish PM says sabotage cannot be ruled out on Nord Stream gas leaks
Three leaks have been reported in Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2. The cause of the damage is unclear but the Danish prime minister says she cannot rule out sabotage, amid an energy crisis with Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Matthew Bryza from Jamestown Foundation weighs in. #NordStream #MetteFrederiksen #Ukraine
Danish PM says sabotage cannot be ruled out on Nord Stream gas leaks
Explore