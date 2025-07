Istanbul Exhibitions | Showcase Special

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Mesher Gallery: "I Am Nobody, Are You Nobody Too?" 00:02 Salt Gallery: ‘The 90s Onstage' 04:18 Sabanci Museum: The Living Pyramid 10:00 Guest: Cem A. 13:50 Dirimart Gallery : Canan Tolon’s Tunnel Vision 21:35