UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Egypt and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office on Sunday said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Meanwhile, local media reported that Jordanian King Abdullah II is set to travel to Egypt to attend a five-way Arab summit with the two leaders.

The state-run Al-Mamlaka TV said the summit on Monday will bring together the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Iraq.

The summit will discuss a host of regional issues, topped by Palestinian developments, the broadcaster said.

Egypt has yet to confirm the summit that allegedly comes a month after a US-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by the leaders of the five countries along with others.

READ MORE:UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to political crisis in Iraq

Pursuing dialogue and diplomacy

Discussions between Egypt and the UAE also dwelt on bilateral co-operation and “the promising opportunities to expand its horizon to broader levels to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Egyptian statement said.

The Emirati state news agency WAM said the two leaders discussed a host of regional and international issues and called for pursuing dialogue and diplomacy to settle crises and conflicts.

No details were provided about the duration of the UAE president’s visit to Egypt.

READ MORE:Iran: US trying to foment tensions, crises in the Middle East