Greece Sends Armored Vehicles to Lesvos and Samos Islands

Türkiye has been raising concerns about Greece's militarisation of islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. Now new pictures reportedly show dozens of US armored vehicles being deployed on the islands of Lesvos and Samos near Türkiye's western coast. President Recept Tayyip Erdogan slammed the move, saying Türkiye will utilize all means to protect its interests. Transport of the military vehicles, which were donated by the US to Greece, were reportedly captured by Turkish military UAVs on a surveillance mission, according to security sources. Ankara says the militarisation of eastern Aegean islands is against international law and numerous treaties. So how will this latest incident unfold, and is the movement of American equipment to islands near Turkiye's coast raising the stakes? Guests: Emete Gozuguzelli Associate Professor at ASBU Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA