UAE Receives First Batch of Turkish Made Drones
Just one year ago, it would have been hard to imagine the UAE being one of the biggest buyers of Turkish combat UAVs. But today, the two countries have seen their relations rapidly improve, with the UAE becoming the latest to receive Turkiye's most advanced TB-2 drones. And with the Gulf state facing multiple security threats, including from UAVs and missiles, how much of a game changer will this defense deal with Ankara be? Guests: Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Ibn Khaldon Centre Pieter Wezeman Senior Researcher at SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme
September 27, 2022
