WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian port under Türkiye-brokered deal
Dozens of ships have carried grain from Ukrainian ports to the world since August 1 under last month's deal.
Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian port under Türkiye-brokered deal
A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. / AA
August 21, 2022

Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the July 22 Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Two ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, while others from Odesa and Yuzhny ports, the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

It added that a ship coming from Ukraine and five others going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul. 

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

READ MORE:How Ukraine grain shipments process from Black Sea ports to Türkiye

UN chief thanks Türkiye

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked Türkiye for its "pivotal role" in the signing of the recent grain export deal, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"I thank you even more for your pivotal role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative," said Guterres on Saturday.

His remarks came during a joint press conference with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar at the JCC overseeing Ukrainian grain exports in Istanbul.

READ MORE: How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us